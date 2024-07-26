Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 370.7% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Hypercharge Networks Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HCNWF traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,745. Hypercharge Networks has a fifty-two week low of 0.07 and a fifty-two week high of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average is 0.11.
Hypercharge Networks Company Profile
