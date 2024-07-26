iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Coverage Initiated at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.60 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for iBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Saturday, April 20th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get iBio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iBio

iBio Trading Up 3.0 %

IBIO stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22. iBio has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that iBio will post -99.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in iBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.