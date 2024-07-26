IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:DYFI)

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

DYFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.84. 3,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,434. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Get IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.

Receive News & Ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.