Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $865.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 865 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 854.95 ($11.06), with a volume of 477059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.85).

INCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.23) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.45) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.58) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 795.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 735.45.

In other Inchcape news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($129,251.02). In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($129,251.02). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 6,542 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 768 ($9.93), for a total value of £50,242.56 ($64,980.03). Insiders own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

