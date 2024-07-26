Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

