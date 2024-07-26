Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.75. Indivior shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 205,524 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Indivior from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 842.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Indivior in the 4th quarter worth about $36,011,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Indivior by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Indivior by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

