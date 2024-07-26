INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 0.6%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.10 ($25.11) and last traded at €23.10 ($25.11). Approximately 11,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.25 ($25.27).

INDUS Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.35. The stock has a market cap of $575.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

