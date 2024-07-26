InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Down 71.8% in July

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IFRX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 48,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,818. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.58.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 704,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

