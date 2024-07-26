Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Major Shareholder Buys 189,856 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Henderson Group Plc Janus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98.

On Monday, July 8th, Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $164,322.32.

On Friday, July 5th, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 28,326 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 166,042 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $589,449.10.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

ABIO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.90. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ARCA biopharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,000. ARCA biopharma comprises 7.6% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned about 27.59% of ARCA biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ARCA biopharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

