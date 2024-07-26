Insider Buying: Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $93,467.00 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.23 per share, with a total value of $93,467.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.32 per share, with a total value of $96,960.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 121.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after acquiring an additional 36,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth about $15,347,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

