Insider Buying: JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Insider Purchases 34,881 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) insider Marc van Gelder purchased 34,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £163,243.08 ($211,126.59).

JPMorgan European Discovery Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON JEDT traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 476 ($6.16). 135,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The stock has a market capitalization of £692.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,630.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 468.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.66. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 12 month low of GBX 352.68 ($4.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 488.50 ($6.32).

JPMorgan European Discovery Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. JPMorgan European Discovery’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

