Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,842. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

