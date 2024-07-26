Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £155,329.92 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £155,329.92 ($200,892.29).

Cohort Stock Performance

CHRT stock opened at GBX 854 ($11.05) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £345.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,587.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 801.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.77. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 456 ($5.90) and a one year high of GBX 874.38 ($11.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,242.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRT

Cohort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.