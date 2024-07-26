Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 10,750,000 Shares of Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,614,847.39).
Creightons Stock Performance
Shares of Creightons stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The firm has a market cap of £19.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.49. Creightons Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.
Creightons Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creightons
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.