Insider Selling: Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Insider Sells 10,750,000 Shares of Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider William McIlroy sold 10,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total transaction of £2,795,000 ($3,614,847.39).

Creightons Stock Performance

Shares of Creightons stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 29 ($0.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,681. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.35. The firm has a market cap of £19.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.49. Creightons Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

