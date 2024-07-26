inSure DeFi (SURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $125.34 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $125.34 million and approximately $430,692.16 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0047125 USD and is down -7.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $339,259.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

