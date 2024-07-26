Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

TRNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,649. Interactive Strength has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $114.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($26.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative return on equity of 101,636.09% and a negative net margin of 4,007.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter.

Interactive Strength Company Profile

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

