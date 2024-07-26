International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $178.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

