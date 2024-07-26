International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $115.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $97.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,455,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after buying an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

