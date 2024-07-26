International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Up to $20.16

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $23.53. International Game Technology shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 1,444,232 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGT

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.