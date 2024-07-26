International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Up 157.5% in July

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 157.5% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

IMAQW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.