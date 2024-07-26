International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.96.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.40. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

