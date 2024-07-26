Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Volume of $106.52 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $106.52 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $9.66 or 0.00014275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00041583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,352,190 coins and its circulating supply is 467,163,444 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.