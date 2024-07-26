InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,211,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

