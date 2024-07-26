InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after buying an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 919,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,432,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

