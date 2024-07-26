InterOcean Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,217 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.06. 2,704,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

