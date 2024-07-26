InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $200,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in RPM International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RPM International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $119.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $121.63.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

