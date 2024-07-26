InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.23 and its 200 day moving average is $221.77. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

