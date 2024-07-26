Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.90. 149,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 198,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.
Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.
