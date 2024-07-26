Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 288.0% in July

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PEZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.11. 520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438. The firm has a market cap of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

