Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVMT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516. Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:EVMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.23% of Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Electric Vehicle Metals Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (EVMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund consisting of commodity-linked futures and other financial instruments that provide exposure to the various metals used to produce electric vehicles.

