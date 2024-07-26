Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 1,526,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

