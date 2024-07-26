Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,028. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

