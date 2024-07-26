Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.26

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.26 and last traded at $44.18, with a volume of 14782 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

