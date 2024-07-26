Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) in the last few weeks:
- 7/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 7/19/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 7/16/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
- 6/28/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/5/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $283.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,064 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after buying an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Invest? ServiceNow Stock Sent to New Highs
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Leading Healthcare Provider Stock Soars on Earnings Beat
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AstraZeneca Shares Fall Despite EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.