Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) in the last few weeks:

7/23/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

7/19/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $381.00 to $385.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Madrigal Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $283.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day moving average is $243.55.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last ninety days. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,244,000 after acquiring an additional 55,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,668,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,064 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 106.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 803,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,491,000 after buying an additional 414,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.