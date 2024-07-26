Investors Buy Large Volume of Douglas Elliman Call Options (NYSE:DOUG)

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,071 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,739% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

NYSE DOUG traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,809,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.35. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Elliman

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,167,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,341,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick purchased 58,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,873 shares in the company, valued at $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 428,644 shares of company stock worth $486,786. Insiders own 10.26% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 964,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 423,875 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 209,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

