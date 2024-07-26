IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Update

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.
IP Group Price Performance
Shares of IPZYF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.70.
About IP Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IP Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.