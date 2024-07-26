IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Update

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of IPZYF remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $0.70.

Get IP Group alerts:

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.