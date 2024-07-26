iPower (NYSE:IPW) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on iPower from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

iPower Stock Performance

NYSE IPW opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chenlong Tan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,063,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,534.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

