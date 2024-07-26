iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,335,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

