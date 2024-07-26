iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 836.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.35%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF ( NASDAQ:ICOP Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 6.48% of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

