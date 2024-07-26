iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP) Short Interest Update

iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (NASDAQ:ICOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 836.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56.
iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.35%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
About iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF
The iShares Copper and Metals Mining ETF (ICOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-capitalization weighted index composed of stocks of copper and metal ore mining companies globally. Stocks are quantitatively screened to identify stocks with significant revenue tied to this space ICOP was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
