iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $648,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,527 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

