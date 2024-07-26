iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.66

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 159887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.