iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.66

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.45, with a volume of 159887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
