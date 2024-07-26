iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durante & Waters LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,543,121. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.