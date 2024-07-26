iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.99

Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $124.99 and last traded at $124.81, with a volume of 12901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200-day moving average of $113.42.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAI. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,514,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also

