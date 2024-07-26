Itaconix (LON:ITX) Trading Up 6.3%

Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 151.50 ($1.96). 8,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.84).

Itaconix Stock Up 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 151.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

