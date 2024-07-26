James Latham (LON:LTHM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,408.00

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,408 ($18.21) and last traded at GBX 1,387.49 ($17.94), with a volume of 6410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375 ($17.78).

James Latham Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of £279.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,265.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,188.

James Latham Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.92) per share. This is an increase from James Latham’s previous dividend of $7.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. James Latham’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About James Latham

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

Featured Stories

