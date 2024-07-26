JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 358.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in JD.com were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,605 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $9,384,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in JD.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in JD.com by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 74,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 859,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Nomura cut their price target on JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

