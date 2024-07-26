Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $14,287,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,414,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,089,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $14,068,800.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $14,300,400.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.59.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after purchasing an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after buying an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $14,606,369,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

