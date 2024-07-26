Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of JRONY opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $59.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $1.4103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

