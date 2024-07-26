Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Down 7.5%

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 48,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 431,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

