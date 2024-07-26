Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.18 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.